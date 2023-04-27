County's survival bid 'doesn't look great'

Ross County's plight at the foot of the Scottish Premiership is "very concerning", says Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart.

County were hammered 6-1 at Hearts on Saturday - a fifth defeat in six - and head into the five post-split fixtures four points adrift of Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

"They were on the end of a hiding at Tynecastle and will have to quickly regroup because it’s a dogfight in those bottom-six fixtures," said Stewart.

“They’re sitting bottom of the table, adrift at the moment, it doesn’t look great for Ross County.

“But the one thing we do know in those post-split fixtures is it’s a chance to get points off your opponents. If you pick up three points, all of a sudden you’re right back into it.

“Malky Mackay has to [get a reaction]. A week’s break probably isn’t the worst for them, and then come back renewed in the post-split fixtures."