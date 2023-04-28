Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Three successive wins isn't enough to reassure Klopp about the Reds' form: "For me, winning three games is not consistent. It’s good, but can only be the start of something."

On whether he would embrace the Europa League if Liverpool end up in that competition next season, he said: "We take what we get. That's how it is."

Ibrahima Konate will be back this weekend and Klopp expects Naby Keita to train on Friday.

He said Diogo Jota "had a bad knock in his back but should be all right".

On Liverpool's inconsistency this season, the German said: "I am absolutely OK with the moment, but we are not out of the woods. This season gave us a few lessons I didn’t want to learn, but I learned."

Klopp praised Curtis Jones for his comeback from injury, adding: "He is only in the squad because he has real quality. I'm really happy he could show up again."

He said Spurs showed against Manchester United they still have an "exceptional" team despite a problematic season.

