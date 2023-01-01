Frank on Toney's injury, set-pieces and facing Liverpool

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

  • On forward Ivan Toney, who went off injured during Friday's win over West Ham, Frank said: “There is good news with Ivan. It’s no significant injury. It is potentially possible that he could be available tomorrow."

  • Reflecting on that victory at London Stadium, Frank described it as a "great result and great second half". He added: "Overall it was a very solid away performance in the Premier League."

  • He said set-pieces are "very important" for Brentford, adding: "We are working very hard on that so it's very pleasing we had success with the first goal."

  • On the challenge of facing Liverpool, Frank said he is "convinced" the Reds will finish higher in the table than their current position and that they have a "fantastic squad".

  • However, he said he has "massive belief" that the Bees can get a result against Jurgen Klopp's side.