Frank on Toney's injury, set-pieces and facing Liverpool
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League game against Liverpool.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
On forward Ivan Toney, who went off injured during Friday's win over West Ham, Frank said: “There is good news with Ivan. It’s no significant injury. It is potentially possible that he could be available tomorrow."
Reflecting on that victory at London Stadium, Frank described it as a "great result and great second half". He added: "Overall it was a very solid away performance in the Premier League."
He said set-pieces are "very important" for Brentford, adding: "We are working very hard on that so it's very pleasing we had success with the first goal."
On the challenge of facing Liverpool, Frank said he is "convinced" the Reds will finish higher in the table than their current position and that they have a "fantastic squad".
However, he said he has "massive belief" that the Bees can get a result against Jurgen Klopp's side.