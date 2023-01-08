'There was only one team looking to win it' - Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass scored his first Hearts goal in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren yesterday, but there was some contention as to whether the veteran midfielder's strike was a cross or a shot. Thankfully, the man himself cleared things up after the game.

“It’s a cross all day," Snodgrass said. "I just tried to get it in a good area with pace near the goal and luckily enough for me it's went in. It's a great feeling scoring for the football club contributing to it being a point but I would have loved it to be all three.”

The point keeps Hearts third in the Scottish Premiership, three points ahead of Aberdeen with a game in hand.

“We are in a good place at the minute and playing some good stuff," Snodgrass added. "For us we never really showed that in the first half. They were really compact and nullified us in certain areas.

“When that happens we need to find variety and cause them problems and that’s exactly what we did in the second half. There was only one team looking to win it and they were playing off scraps and trying to put us under pressure.

“I don’t want to say it’s a good point because we want to win every game. That's the mindset. Winning every game. It doesn’t matter who the opposition is. I know they have a good record but in the second half there was only one team trying to win."