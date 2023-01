Lazio and former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is being looked at by West Ham if they decide to part ways with David Moyes. (Ilmessaggero - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Moyes is also on the list of candidates to succeed the sacked Frank Lampard at Everton, who he managed between 2002 and 2013. (Sun), external

