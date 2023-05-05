'We have to finish on a high' - Parkes

Livingston defender Tom Parkes is hoping to help the West Lothian side finish the season on a high after the disappointment of missing out on a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Parkes has been out for a significant period of time following a knee injury, but is keen to contribute in the last five games of the season.

“I’m just trying to help them as much as possible from now until the end of the season,” Parkes said.

“It’s been a long time but I’ve worked hard to get to where I am and I’m feeling good, being involved against Dundee United was amazing, even on the bench.

“My main priority now is making sure I get up to the standard the boys are at and try and take it into next season.

“I don’t think people have seen enough of me to see what type of player I can be and being back around the lads and training with them is a big step up.

“It was disappointing that we missed out on the top-six but our aim now is to finish seventh like we did last season.

“The lads have been fantastic this season and we have done better on points than we did last season so it’s hard to take at times. We just have to make sure that we finish on a high.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re making sure that we’re working hard and everybody in the squad is focused and ready for each game as it comes.”