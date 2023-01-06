Chelsea v Man City: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have lost five of their past six away matches against Manchester City (W1) in all competitions. Their one win in that time was in May 2021 in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel, a 2-1 victory.

Manchester City have already eliminated Chelsea from the League Cup this season, winning 2-0 in November. This could be the second consecutive season that Chelsea are knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup by the same team, losing in the final of both competitions to Liverpool in 2021-22.