Brendan Rodgers remains optimistic about a busy January transfer window to make up for Leicester's recent lack of business.

The Foxes are yet to make any signings but Rodgers insists work is being done to make them happen.

He said: "We are working very hard behind the scenes to look to get the type of players that we want to bring in.

"Nothing to report today but I certainly know there is a lot of work going on in order to help the squad.

"Every manager will tell you he wants them right at the beginning of the window but it is never as easy as that.

"It is very complex, but there is a lot of work that has to go on behind the scenes before the player comes in. That is what the club is trying to do and hopefully we can do that.

"It is just understanding the dynamics of it all. From a coaching and management perspective you want them in on the first day of the year.

"The supporters have had one outfield signing to talk about in the last couple of windows. So they know the team needs that reinforcement as well.

"Behind the scenes there is still work to do on the players we want to bring in, but if we can do that then it will be great news for the supporters as well."

Rodgers hinted that there could also be some outgoings in January.

"Possibilities, there are players that may look to play but in order for that to happen, teams have to want those players," he said.

"It's a bit of both. There may be some young players that want some loans but we will see as we go through the window."