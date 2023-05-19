Rangers to announce departures 'after the weekend', says Beale

Rangers boss Michael Beale says the club will announce next week which players are leaving the club this summer.

Midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a one-year contract extension, but Alfredo Morelos will depart as a free agent and Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Filip Helander are also out of contract, while Malik Tillman's loan from Bayern Munich is ending.

“After the weekend we’ll come out and formally let everybody know where we’re at in terms of the players that are staying and leaving,” said Beale at his Friday press briefing.

“I’ve sat in front of you guys for a long time this year and you’ve bugged and badgered me to try and get the answers, but it was important we get to this point.”

Rangers face Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday and Beale says fringe men and academy players will be given game-time in the club’s three remaining fixtures.

“In terms of the young players, we’ve lost Zak Lovelace and Bailey Rice who’ve gone away with England and Scotland to the Under-17 Euros,” he added.

“So there will be one or two others getting an opportunity. There’s players who’ve been injured for big parts of the season and need an opportunity as well.

“We’re going to need everyone – we’ve probably got 16 players to get us through the three games.

“We want to end the season well. We know the teams we’re playing are still in the hunt for European places so they’re not slowing down. It’s important for us after two good wins against Aberdeen and Celtic that we back that up this weekend.”