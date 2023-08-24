Kettlewell on 'huge' injury blow, transfer aims & Dunne challenge
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell face Kilmarnock in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Well boss:
Lengthy injury lay-offs for strikers Mika Biereth and Jon Obika are a “huge blow”. Biereth is out until mid-November with a knee injury and Obika is sidelined until December with a hamstring problem.
It leaves Kettlewell with just two senior strikers – Conor Wilkinson and Theo Bair – and his options remain limited in the transfer market given the club’s tight finances.
Mark Ferrie, 17, is now "striker number three" while wide player Joe Efford can also fill in up front but has only played 15 minutes since returning from long-term injury.
Barry Maguire's loan move to Kidderminster last week opened a door for a potential new arrival but Kettlewell wasn’t initially planning to add a striker, saying: "The fact that (midfielder) Harry Paton has been out and (left-back) Pape Souare is out, it's a little bit of spinning plates to make sure we have a balance to our squad. We feel Pape will miss several games.”
St Mirren’s Charles Dunne has apologised for the challenge that injured Biereth and said he “unfortunately slipped” but won the ball.
Kettlewell, who described it as a “horrendous tackle” after the game, says his “opinion hasn’t changed” and that it should have been a red card.