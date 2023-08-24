Kettlewell on 'huge' injury blow, transfer aims & Dunne challenge

Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell face Kilmarnock in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Well boss:

  • Lengthy injury lay-offs for strikers Mika Biereth and Jon Obika are a “huge blow”. Biereth is out until mid-November with a knee injury and Obika is sidelined until December with a hamstring problem.

  • It leaves Kettlewell with just two senior strikers – Conor Wilkinson and Theo Bair – and his options remain limited in the transfer market given the club’s tight finances.

  • Mark Ferrie, 17, is now "striker number three" while wide player Joe Efford can also fill in up front but has only played 15 minutes since returning from long-term injury.

  • Barry Maguire's loan move to Kidderminster last week opened a door for a potential new arrival but Kettlewell wasn’t initially planning to add a striker, saying: "The fact that (midfielder) Harry Paton has been out and (left-back) Pape Souare is out, it's a little bit of spinning plates to make sure we have a balance to our squad. We feel Pape will miss several games.”

  • St Mirren’s Charles Dunne has apologised for the challenge that injured Biereth and said he “unfortunately slipped” but won the ball.

  • Kettlewell, who described it as a “horrendous tackle” after the game, says his “opinion hasn’t changed” and that it should have been a red card.

