Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

If Erik ten Hag had any doubts about the attention and scrutiny that Manchester United can attract after a relatively successful first season in charge, he will be in no doubt now as the start to his second campaign has been blighted by constant negative headlines.

With Mason Greenwood departing for Getafe on loan, the Dutchman may have been hoping the storm clouds would lift, but instead he has seen stories the club's owners the Glazers may no longer sell the club, was denied a last minute winner at Arsenal by VAR, and then saw his side concede twice in stoppage time.

Worse still, defensive injuries saw his side end up fielding Leicester's 2018 defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Then Jadon Sancho responded to his manager saying he hadn't reached the level required in training by taking to social media to say he was being scapegoated - a message the England winger took down this week.

Add to that Antony's return from international duty being delayed so he can address allegations of assault made against him, so another first team player is absent and it's been a turbulent few weeks.

One way to quieten all the noise is to win your next game of course, and Ten Hag is sure to be determined whatever side he can field must perform well and more importantly pick up three points against Brighton on Saturday. While that won't solve all the issues, it will at least avoid his own future becoming the headline.