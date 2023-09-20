Pat Nevin praised Kieran Trippier's "fabulous captain's display" in Newcastle's 0-0 draw against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live: "For the vast majority of the time he was the best player alongside Pope.

"Don’t ignore Longstaff, I thought he had a really special game. Those two together on that right hand side, it was a battle between them and [Rafael] Leao and Theo Hernandez. It was a fabulous captain’s display and Newcastle are a different team when he is in."

Nevin thinks Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be "pleased and proud" of his side for taking a point in their Champions League opener.

"I think he should be pleased because his players worked really hard," he said.

"They weren’t outclassed and you come back after a long time out of the Champions League and you don’t know how it’s going to go.

"They were second best in the first half and it’s hard to argue anything other than that. There were half a dozen chances for Milan and some good [Newcastle] defending and some excellent goalkeeping as well by Pope.

"That’s what you have to do in the Champions League in particular, you have to be able to defend away from home.

"He [Howe] will be pleased and proud of his team because they worked so hard for the vast majority. By the second half they were more in the game, but it did take them a long time to get a shot on target."

Nevin thinks the Magpies will only grow into the competition and taking a point into their home game against Paris St-Germain will be hugely beneficial.

He said: "Every single game you play in the Champions League when you haven’t been there for a while, you feel more comfortable and you should feel more comfortable.

"If you start off with a loss you are under pressure for the second game. They are at home now and it’s Paris St-Germain, but remember, there’s no Messi and you’re not going to be looking at that side and quaking at the knees."

