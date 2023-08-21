Beale on 'excellent' PSV, going 'hell for leather', and Hagi's future
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Champions League play-off first leg against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Believes that PSV are the "toughest team" Rangers could have played at this stage, and that the Dutch side are "excellent" in attack, but says it is a "fantastic opportunity" for everyone at the club.
Beale says no-one is thinking about the security and fall back of the Europa League, insisting they will go "hell for leather" to try and get into the Champions League.
Spoke about how playing in the Champions League was a big selling point for the club over the summer, but that now Rangers "have to show our quality and hurt [PSV]".
Backed the work done in the last two transfer windows, and believes the new signings are starting to settle now, pointing to Jack Butland's performances and forward players getting goals and assists.
Spoke about Cyriel Dessers' excellent personal record against PSV, who Beale says "looks stronger every day in training".
Ben Davies and Rabbi Matondo are in the European squad having previously missed out. Ianis Hagi is not selected - Beale says he's spoken to him about his future and says there could be some movement on that with "his agent working away in the background".