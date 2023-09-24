Tottenham came from behind twice to secure a hard-earned point in the north London derby against Arsenal in a thriller at the Emirates Stadium.

In a relentless encounter, Arsenal took the lead after 26 minutes when Bukayo Saka's shot was deflected into his own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had made the big decision by keeping David Raya in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, and he justified that faith with two fine saves from Brennan Johnson's shots as Spurs went in pursuit of an equaliser.

Raya should have done better, however, when Spurs levelled three minutes before half-time. He could only claw away a cross allowing an attack to continue, ending with James Maddison crossing for Son Heung-min to equalise with a deft finish.

Arsenal restored their lead after 54 minutes when Romero was penalised for handball following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee, Saka scoring from the spot.

Spurs, illustrating their new positive approach under manager Ange Postecoglou in his first north London derby, were back on even terms almost instantly when Jorginho lost possession to Maddison, who played in Son for another cool finish.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Arsenal fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Spurs fans?

Follow all the reaction here