Former Leicester City captain Steve Thompson told the When you're smiling podcast he expects the Foxes to "only get better" under Enzo Maresca: "The way they can all handle the ball, the shape that they play. The three center halves, they're all comfortable on the ball and willing to take chances off the keeper.

"They had a lot of chances in the first half, balls going into the box but not many clear cut ones. In the second half, he's [Enzo Maresca] not frightened to make changes, the subs eventually grew into the game.

"I thought it was a very professional performance, no injuries, great result and minutes into the legs.

"They've got a shape that's probably new to a lot of these lads, will the manager have a plan B if it comes up a little bit stuck? In the Championship, you will come up against better teams than that.

"It's about whether you can risk the ball as much as you do because as much as it's pleasing on the eye, you're trying to break down, see if anyone turns off.

"They've got a fantastic squad here at Leicester and they're up there for a reason. I think they'll only get better."

