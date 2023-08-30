More "little hiccups" such as the late equaliser conceded against 10-man Fulham on Saturday will hinder Arsenal's title prospects, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium meant Mikel Arteta's side dropped points for the first time this season.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Brown said: "It's two massive points dropped for me. They were 2-1 up against 10 men, had opportunities and they're the ones that will cost you in the end. If you're fighting for the title, it's those lapses in concentration from set-pieces deep into the game that will tell.

"There is better to come from Arsenal, and Arteta will get it right, I'm pretty sure of that. But you can't afford these little hiccups. Manchester City just don't seem to make these errors. If they do, they then go on a 15-match winning run.

"Sadly for everyone chasing, if you start dropping points at home to Fulham as a team that should be in the top three or four, it's going to have an effect."

