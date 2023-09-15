BBC Radio Merseyside's Phil Salt is worried about Mohamed Salah going to the Saudi Pro League next summer and says he would prefer the Egypt forward to go on a free the following year: "I do not think he will go in January unless our season completely derails. If we are in the title race, why would he up sticks and leave. I think the time we should worry about is next summer.

"We will be in Harry Kane and Tottenham territory then where he will have one year left on his contract. It will be a massive dilemma but I would prefer to lose him for nothing.

"I am not thinking about where he is going - it's more that I do not think it is a good look if as a club you are selling your best player."

