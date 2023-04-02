Johnson still fuming over 'stupid rule'

Hibs boss Lee Johnson describes the sorry home defeat to Motherwell as a "massive opportunity missed", saying the woeful performance "makes it difficult to pick an XI for the next game". (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Lee Johnson continues to bemoan his touchline ban following a booking when a member of his staff threw a ball on the pitch to interrupt the game, , the Hibs boss saying it is a "stupid rule". (Scottish Sun), external

