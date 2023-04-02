Johnson still fuming over 'stupid rule'

Hibs boss Lee Johnson describes the sorry home defeat to Motherwell as a "massive opportunity missed", saying the woeful performance "makes it difficult to pick an XI for the next game". (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lee Johnson continues to bemoan his touchline ban following a booking when a member of his staff threw a ball on the pitch to interrupt the game, , the Hibs boss saying it is a "stupid rule". (Scottish Sun)

BBC Sport