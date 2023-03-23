O'Riley and Hatate pulling plenty strings

Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate would be pretty decent teammates, don't you think?

In the slim case you weren't convinced of that, the team at Opta have provided some stats to back that up.

Both midfielders are outperforming their expected assists. This basically means they're pretty creative, pulling off quality passes in the right areas.

O'Riley has bagged 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership so far, despite his xA being 7.68.

Hatate has six assists, bettering his xA of 4.46.