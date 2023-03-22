Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Pictures of a smiling Ivan Toney wearing England training gear and joining up with the national team have been greeted with approval from those who have been championing his cause as a potential Three Lion. It also gives hope that unlike his last call up for the Nations League games last September, this time the Bees leading striker will earn a cap or two.

There is no doubt that the 27-year-old is deserving of his chance. Of the English qualifying strikers in the top flight only Harry Kane has directly been involved in more Premier League goals this season. Also, those who observe the former Northampton youngster will espouse the qualities that he brings to the team both in offensive play but also with his defensive capabilities. The only puzzle is why he wasn’t on the plane to Qatar considering his form has been rock solid all season.

Of course, the Toney story now has greater complexity when considering the FA charges connected to betting regulations which he must deal with. Some have questioned if a player with such an issue hanging over them should be selected, but as Gareth Southgate clarified last week there has been no hearing yet and there are no sanctions.

His club boss Thomas Frank has been clear in his support of his player saying no one, including the authorities, should be in a rush to cast judgement until the case has been heard and Toney himself has been given the opportunity to speak in the right forum. Frank has also highlighted the rather dichotomous relationship between football and gambling, admitting like many that it’s a complex one that needs to be addressed.

Toney has been able to compartmentalise game time and off-field life, and will no doubt be able to do so if he gets the nod from Southgate. It will be justified recognition for his work, benefit Peterborough financially, and, based on his footballing journey, give hope to up and coming players by showing that early rejection is no barrier to success.