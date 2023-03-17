Man Utd v Fulham: Pick of the stats
After losing their first two FA Cup ties against Fulham in 1905 and 1908, Manchester United have progressed from each of their past eight against them.
Fulham are winless in their past 15 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions.
United have scored in each of their past 25 home games against Fulham in all competitions, netting 63 goals in total.
The last Fulham keeper to keep a clean sheet against them at Old Trafford was Tony Macedo in April 1963.