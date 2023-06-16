Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who could be targeted in a swap deal for Bernardo Silva. (RMC Sport, in French), external

City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keen on West Ham United's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, after Arsenal's initial £90m bid was turned down. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Arsenal remain in the race to sign midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is out of contract at Etihad Stadium this summer. (Bild, in German - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is being linked with the vacant Leicester City manager's job. (Athletic - subscription required), external

