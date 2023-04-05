Sutton's prediction: 0-1

It is so tight at the bottom that one win makes a massive difference - look at West Ham, who were second bottom before they beat Southampton on Sunday.

If the Hammers had lost, then there's a good chance David Moyes would have been sacked. Newcastle are a much better team than the Saints are, though, and I am really impressed with the way they are playing at the moment.

The fact they can bring Callum Wilson off the bench shows the quality of their squad and having him and Alexander Isak fighting for their place up front is bringing the best out of them.

I can see this being a tight affair but will West Ham score? I am going to say no, they won't. I don't see them taking the game to Newcastle, so there might be a few grumbles from the home fans if they do lose this one.

Jack's prediction: 1-1

This is the big one! Newcastle and West Ham kind of cancel each other out a lot of the time, and our games always seem to be close. We probably deserved to beat them at St James' Park earlier in the season and I'd obviously love us to win this one but this screams a draw at me. It won't be a high-scoring game and I think we will have it in us to make it ugly and get a point.

