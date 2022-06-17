Kilmarnock face three of last season's top four in their first three matches back in the top tier. After hosting Dundee United in the opening game, they travel to face Rangers on 6 August before Derek McInnes’ side host Celtic.

There’s another back-to-back Old Firm encounter in the new year, with a trip to Celtic on 7 January then Rangers coming to Ayrshire a week later.

On Christmas Eve, Derek McInnes' side travel to face Motherwell and the Rugby Park side’s final pre-split match of the season is at St Mirren.