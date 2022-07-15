Conte ready for Sevilla 'test' with players returning

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is looking forward to a "good test" against Champions League rivals Sevilla in Seoul on Saturday.

His side beat an team comprising players from South Korea's K League in an entertaining game on Wednesday and Conte is hopeful the encounter with Sevilla will help ramp up the fitness of his squad.

"It’s a good test for us because Sevilla are an important team in Spain and they are at a high level," he said.

"It will be a good test for us to see our improvement after important work in the first two weeks of the season. It’s also important because I also have the possibility of making some rotation."

Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies are likely to feature having missed Wednesday's game, but Ivan Perisic remains sidelined.

"Perisic has started to work with us, but we have to go step by step because the injury was serious. When we go back to London, he can be with us for all of the training sessions.

"For the game against Sevilla, I will change some things and give the possibility for players to play."