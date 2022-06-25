Dons in contract talks with rising star Barron

Connor Barron blazed on to the first-team scene at Aberdeen last season and manager Jim Goodwin aims to secure the 19-year-old midfielder on a new deal.

Not only to "reward" the youngster, but also to ward off interest from elsewhere, with Celtic and Serie A sides Bologna and Sassuolo all linked.

Goodwin reckons that speculation is down to Barron's agent "trying to generate interest" in the player.

"We have talks ongoing with a number of our younger players," he said.

"We don’t want Connor sitting in the dressing room with the first-team players and being paid a fraction of what some of these guys are on, so it is about fairness and rewarding success.

"I think Aberdeen is the best place for Connor right now and I don’t see the negotiations being all that difficult, but of course his agent seems to be out there trying to generate some interest which is probably not the best thing to be doing."