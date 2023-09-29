Managers in the spotlight: Steven MacLean & David Martindale

Six games in and it's already looking bleak for St Johnstone with just two points and two goals scored. The Perth side are three points adrift at the foot of the table and need to get some wins to avoid becoming detached.

Manager Steven MacLean also faces a tricky trip to Aberdeen before the next international break, emphasising the need to take something this weekend against Livingston.

Counterpart David Martindale is not under nearly the same amount of pressure but Livi are licking their wounds after losing heavily to both 10-man Celtic last Saturday and Rangers in the cup.

Livingston have built a reputation of doing enough to steer clear of danger by picking up points in fixtures just like this. But defeat would mean three losses inside eight days for Martindale's team.

