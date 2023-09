Kilmarnock make two changes following the midweek Viaplay Cup loss to Hearts. Corrie Ndaba and Innes Cameron come into the starting line-up with Robbie Deas and David Watson dropping to the bench.

There are three alterations for St Mirren. Charles Dunne, Keanu Baccus and Conor McMenamin start in place of benched trio Richard Taylor, Caolin Boyd-Munce and Toyosi Olusanya.