Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC MOTD: "I'm disappointed because I've spoken endlessly about trying to change the story. The crowd was ready and we don't deliver the chances we created. We didn't score then we conceded two set-pieces which is really frustrating. Credit to them, they did that better than us and we didn't defend the two chances they had.

"The point is every time we get a chance to change the story we don't change it. We get in the final area then we're not quite driving in, and details are important. It costs you eventually. It doesn't win games.

"It shouldn't be [harder to win at home]. The performances have been there but we have to score goals. It's been the same old. We have played well in our general game but finding killer moments we haven't done again.

"We have the ability and capability but it's about delivering when it really counts. We could have changed that whole story."