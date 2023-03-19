'Fingers crossed Shinnie will stay'

We asked for your views following Aberdeen's 3-0 win against Hearts...

Martin: Brilliant result & need to get Shinnie permanent, he's brought the fight & heart back into the team, great performance, showed exactly what we can do

Niall: A truly dominant, slick and uptempo first-half display for the Dons put this game to bed by the break. This was the type of performance that the home crowd have craved for months and the large crowd demonstrated some rejuvenated belief in the Robson revival. Hopefully the confidence from this result can spur the team towards a third place finish

George: Absolutely no doubt the Celtic defeat of Hearts, the defeat of Hibs by Rangers and the Livi draw with Dundee Utd on Wednesday 8th March were great results for Aberdeen but they had to be followed up by the Dons putting in a fantastic performance today which they did, Shinnie was outstanding and fingers crossed he’ll stay on after his loan period

David: We should be beating the likes of Hearts, Hibs and the rest apart from the Old Firm as they are not at the same level as Aberdeen, history tells you that

Fred: Fantastic first half, Mr Robson and his colleagues have really got the team playing with confidence and fighting again, which is great to see. If it was down to me I would appoint Mr Robson as soon as possible, why take another risk?

Steven: A first-half performance Jurgen Klopp would have been proud with! Intensity from the first whistle and Duk the difference maker, not for the first time. Second half as expected, was slower but the additions of Pollock and MacDonald continue to give us belief that the defence can handle pressure. Shinnie again, leading by example.

Jo: Whilst delighted with what I saw today I even more have to question the application of certain players under the previous management team. I’ll still never forgive what went on earlier this season. Moving on…Robson deserves the job until at least season end

David: Best all round performance I have seen in a very long time

Stuart: Excellent first half, dropped off a bit after the half-time break, however another step in the right direction. On a negative point, surely the club should be making a decision on the managerial situation, it’s dragging on a bit now for me

Donald: Much more encouraging display by the Dons! It could have been an even more impressive scoreline with chances created and so much more secure at the back! Robson is restoring a real team ethic, creating and becoming clinical again. I’m still not convinced that he’s the answer, from coaching boys to challenging Celtic/Rangers/Europe? Too risky!

Dennis: Although three-nil looks good, Hearts had chances in second half. Still looked disjointed at the back, jury's still out regarding Robson. He has got the fight back but would benefit from working under a more experienced manager as a couple of bad results against lesser teams would change a lot of fans' opinions

Steve: Robson has to be in for the manager's job. He's relatively young as managers go, but full of enthusiasm and that you can clearly see on the team. I hope we could get Pollock, Armstrong and if it's possible Scales also signing on for the Reds. What a difference Pollock and Armstrong have made. It's like they've played together for seasons!