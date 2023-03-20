Aston Villa are considering a move for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea are interested in a move for Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 26, in the summer. (InterLive, via Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea and Newcastle are both monitoring former Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz. The 23-year-old Spaniard is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid but could become available at the end of the season. (Sun), external

