Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has heaped praise on new Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell.

The 36-year-old was appointed on Wednesday after leaving his role at RB Leipzig, where he had worked with Marsch until the American moved to Elland Road.

The pair previously worked together at Red Bull Salzburg as well.

"His greatest asset is his recruitment ability," said Marsch. "He's assessed a lot of talent over the years and found really good players. That's his bread and butter.

"I consider him a friend and I'm very happy for him. I wish him the best.

"But we'll be gunning for him when we play him."

Their reunion will take place on Saturday, 4 March when Chelsea welcome Leeds to Stamford Bridge, looking to avenge the heavy 3-0 defeat in August.