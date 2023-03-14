Chris Sutton says if Tottenham want to progress it is better for boss Antonio Conte to leave the club now.

While he believes the Italian will stay until the end of the season, Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It's better if he goes now.

"I think he will see the season out, I'm just really confused what is going on at Spurs at this moment in time. I think he needs to commit one way or the other.

"It doesn't look like he will, so if Tottenham want to progress they are better making the change now. They have regressed from last season, they are massively inconsistent, this has been a massive disappointment this season."

