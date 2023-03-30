Homegrown stars like Campbell key to narrowing gap on big two - Johnson

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is “fascinated” with trying to narrow the gap on the Old Firm – and says producing more homegrown stars like Josh Campbell is Hibs’ best hope.

The Easter Road side are currently fifth in the Premiership, a massive 42 points behind Celtic and 33 adrift of Rangers.

Hibs have lost all three meetings with Celtic this season, by an aggregate score of 13-2, and drew 2-2 with Rangers in August before losing 3-2 and 4-1 to the Ibrox side.

"I'm fascinated with closing the gap on the Old Firm," Johnson said. "It really is something I want to get my teeth into.

"It's shocked me so far in terms of how big the gap is. Looking back to the first game against Rangers when we got a draw, I was quite disappointed on the day but now I realise what a good result it was."

Academy graduate Campbell, 22, is Hibs' top scorer this season with nine goals despite playing in midfield. He is the type of talent Johnson believes Hibs need to produce more of if they're to get closer to the Old Firm despite a huge financial disadvantage.

"For us, the way we close the gap is developing," Johnson added. "We've got some really good young players [in the academy] that are actually used to beating Rangers and Celtic, and I think psychologically that's quite important.

"We've got to make sure we keep our best players and we've got to make sure they're locked down enough not to get whipped away from us for too low a value.

"The more early decisions you can make that bear fruit, the better. For example, Josh Campbell is a player that's only going to get better with his character and the way we work and the way we coach.

"That's the type of player we want to be able to put on that stage, and he has big influence on the ball and off the ball. It's something we're really looking to do and we want to do it as quickly as possible.”