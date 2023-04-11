Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

As soon as that opening St Mirren goal went in last Saturday, there was a sense of inevitability around us Jambos in attendance at Tynecastle.

Firstly it was that Hearts were not going to get themselves back into the game and secondly, Robbie Neilson’s second spell at the club was now entering stoppage time.

I’ve been a massive fan of Neilson throughout both his playing and managerial spells at Tynecastle, which spans an impressive 18 years in Gorgie after he joined aged 16, but I feel losing grip of third place and six defeats from the past seven games were the clinching factor in Hearts choosing to part ways.

I understand that neutrals may be a bit perplexed as to why Hearts have dispersed with Neilson considering the promotion, two Scottish Cup finals and European group stage football that have been delivered under his watch second time around. However, it can be countered that he was backed with the biggest budget in the Championship, took over 2020’s cup run at the semi-final stage, had favourable draws in the 2021 season and got into the Europa Conference League by default on the back of Rangers' exploits in Europe.

One thing I would level against Neilson is his style of play, especially tinkering our systems against opposition and fixating on stopping them rather than focusing on our strengths. Away from home this season, the St Johnstone match aside, the performances have been insipid and too much reliance has been placed on guys like Lawrence Shankland and Robert Snodgrass to get us through games, which hasn’t worked as opposition teams have figured out how to stop Hearts playing.

I also have to question what is going on within the Hearts playing squad and the character of some of the individuals. In my eyes, there is discontent with some of the players; whether it’s unhappiness with the tactics or that their contract is up in the summer, it’s transferred itself on to the pitch and affected them. I don’t want to single out players but most Hearts fans would agree it’s coming from the more experienced players.

With an increasingly season-defining Edinburgh derby to come and Steven Naismith placed in interim charge, it will be intriguing to find out how we’ll shape up at Easter Road on Saturday given what is at stake for both sides.

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay made clear in his statement on Naismith’s appointment that he has been tasked with delivering European football once again. It feels a bit of a gamble at this stage in the league campaign, bringing in an inexperienced manager, but here’s hoping we will be walking away at the end of the season with third place and an estimated £5m to boost the financial coffers.