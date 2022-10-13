Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Pick of the stats
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09).
Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987.
Cristiano Ronaldo attempted eight shots in last week's away game but failed to score, his most attempts without scoring in a European encounter since November 2019 for Juventus against Lokomotiv Moscow.