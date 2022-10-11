Listen to episode two of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet
The latest episode of the new Leeds United podcast 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' is now available on all major platforms.
Episodes are released every Tuesday, with Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix joining BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope to talk all things Leeds United.
On Episode two they get more detail on what happened to the plane bringing the club back from London and the team ask if Jesse Marsch should be getting more out of his squad.
