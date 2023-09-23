Full-time: Brentford 1-3 Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton end their winless Premier League start in a thoroughly deserved victory over Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin, who had scored just twice in 19 league games since May 2022 amid several injury setbacks, ensured Sean Dyche's side claimed maximum reward for their efforts by adding the Toffees' third.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's superbly taken half-volley had given the lively visitors the lead inside the opening six minutes. However, after Dwight McNeil shot narrowly wide and Doucoure hit the crossbar, a below-par Brentford delivered a sucker-punch.

Just 90 seconds after Doucoure had gone close to adding a second goal, Mathias Jensen found the bottom corner following a slick passing move to equalise against the run of play.

Everton continued to pose the greater threat and impressive £30m summer signing Beto went close to a first Premier League goal before half-time.

But it was captain James Tarkowski who took advantage of poor Brentford defending to head home McNeil's corner after 67 minutes, before Calvert-Lewin raced on to James Garner's pass to seal a much-needed three points.

The victory lifted Everton out of the bottom three and up to 15th, while Brentford sit just two points ahead of them following back-to-back defeats.

