Chelsea: R﻿oss Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Is it even possible to imagine Jose Mourinho in charge of early 2000s Arsenal? Cracks appeared with the Chelsea hierarchy in his third year - how much sooner would he have fallen out with David Dein and co? His brash style would not have appealed to Arsenal fans either, nor a squad used to playing with finesse under Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho's preference for defence first would have had echoes of the North Londoners' 1-0 wins in the 1990s, but it was the sort of approach that constricted Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry in Italy, and would not have suited Robert Pires either.

In his first spell at Chelsea, he won two league titles and three domestic cups. A Champions League title might have been his big shot at major silverware but, given the Blues had knocked Arsenal out the previous year, that would have been no guarantee either.

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

We cannot deny Mourinho is a serial winner. The trophy cabinet doesn't lie - he's won titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, and every major European competition.

If he had taken over at Arsenal following our 'Invincibles' season under Arsene Wenger (which was when he first came to Chelsea), he would have won trophies. That Arsenal side was the best in the Premier League and he could have won more with them than he did with Chelsea.

However, he is not the type of manager to spend a long period of time at a club. Also, the character of the manager is essential for getting the best out of players, as well as winning over the fanbase. With Mourinho's character, that would have been a challenge.

Wenger's Arsenal were also known for developing young players and playing exciting football. I'm not sure this would have been the case with Mourinho.

