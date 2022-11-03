Luis Sinisterra will be out until after the World Cup with a foot injury that is worse than first feared.

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, but midfielder Archie Gray (toe) will be training again this week.

Marsch says he's been "on top of" Crysencio Summerville since his winning goal at Anfield to make sure his levels are right in training.

He said that Summerville is improving all the time and is "one of the best pressers" at the club. Marsch added: "I told him in front of the group that I'm watching him now and I'm going to stay on top of him even more, and we have to make sure that there's no slipping back and that we're only going forward from here."

Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have struck up a good friendship, with the Italy international having a positive effect on the Dutchman on and off the pitch.

On Bournemouth, who have lost their past three, Marsh said: "If you look at their metrics, they're improving and more and more in matches. They're very quick to get into the counter." He added that United are prepared for them to set up with either five or four at the back.