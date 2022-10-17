Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: "I'd be stupid not to be aware of where we're at and accept that. Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up - I won't hide from the criticism.

"I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench, but I don't think all of them were directed at me.

"I heard a group singing from the Holte End. I'm aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling.

"If the players can replicate the first hour moving forward they won't have an issue. If we can do that to Chelsea I don't think we will have any issues.

"The scoreline flatters Chelsea. I'm still in a little bit of disbelief we haven't got at least a couple of goals."