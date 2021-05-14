Sean Dyche:

Marcelo Bielsa has done a fantastic job. He has a style he stands by and he has quite clearly motivated the players.

Patrick Bamford has done a great job. Since he has gone from us he has been out there working hard at his career like all players do and having a very good season.

I know the territory that I am in and nothing has been an easy ride here. We have had to work for everything.

Some clubs have changed - they have more of a head coach - but at this club we have a manager and I manage a lot of things.

Anyone can take the wheel of a ship in calm water, but it's not so easy when it gets rough - and we've guided the ship through some rough seas.

Marcelo Bielsa:

Burnley are a team with a style completely defined. Very developed.

They are an example. When things don't go as desired, the base of the way they play does not change. Better to improve the parts of the team not working well.

The fact Burnley are able to stay loyal to their style of play throughout any ups and downs is admirable.

Of course, it's more natural to want to watch Burnley rather than Manchester City. All the teams don't have such heights football-wise.

Leeds are an example. We can't aspire to create the same beauty aesthetically as the big teams, but in the measure of our possibilities maintaining a style and polishing it, improving it, is something to merit and a path to follow.

Dyche went down and came up. Imagine the merit in that.