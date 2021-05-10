- Saturday's win over Tottenham means Leeds became the first side to remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League against each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in a season since West Ham in 2015-16.

- They are only the third newly promoted side to boast that record, after Ipswich Town in 2000-01 and Birmingham City in 2009-10.

- Leeds have scored three or more goals in a game eight times this season.

- Patrick Bamford became the fourth Englishman to score 15-plus goals for Leeds in a Premier League campaign after Lee Chapman (15 in 1992-93), Rod Wallace (17 in 1993-94) and Michael Bridges (19 in 1999-00).

- Bamford has had a hand 22 Premier League goals this season (15 goals, seven assists). Only one Englishman has been involved in more - Harry Kane, 34.