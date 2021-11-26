Lage on Boly fitness, fan understanding & Smith admiration
- Published
Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.
Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:
Willy Boly has suffered another injury setback and won't be fit for Norwich. Lage wouldn't put a timescale on his recovery, with the defender having not played a Premier League game yet this season;
Boly's absence adds to Lage's injury concerns, with Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny still out of commission: “We are working with 16 players plus two goalkeepers. We need everyone fit and ready. At the moment we play with three centre-backs – and I only have three centre-backs";
With nine games in the next five weeks, Lage said Wolves "need to be aware of bookings, injury problems and Covid-19";
He also called on fans to "understand the challenge for the team, the squad and for me";
Lage holds his opposite number Dean Smith in the highest regard: “Dean is one of the best managers in the UK. I followed him since Brentford, and the work he did at Aston Villa, so it’s no surprise for me that he was only out of the game for a week. He’s like me, he wants his team to have the ball and I want my team to have the ball, so it’ll be a massive challenge to play against them.”