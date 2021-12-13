Brentford 2–1 Watford: The pick of the stats

Brentford have taken eight points from their past five Premier League games, after losing four in a row before that.

Watford are now without a win in their past 10 Premier League visits to London (drawn one, lost nine), since back-to-back victories again West Ham and Crystal Palace in December 2018 and January 2019.

The Bees are the first Premier League side to see their first 10 home goals in the competition scored by different players (Canos, Norgaard, Pinnock, Janelt, Wissa, Zanka, Henry, Toney, Jansson and Mbeumo).