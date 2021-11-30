BBC Sport

Leeds v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Published

  • Leeds have scored just six goals in their six Premier League home games this season, having averaged 1.5 goals-per-game at Elland Road last season. Only in 1996-97 (0.8) have the Whites averaged a goal or fewer per home game across a complete Premier League campaign.

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past three Premier League away games (won one, drawn two), scoring at least twice each time (seven goals in total). The Eagles haven’t scored 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League away games since January 2019.

  • Leeds are one of four sides yet to score more than twice in a single Premier League game this season.