Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are all thought to be monitoring Wolves' 20-year-old French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, but the West Midlands club would receive only 50% of any transfer fee because of a sell-on clause. (Mail), external

Elsewhere, West Ham are prepared to push ahead with a move for Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips in January, despite a recent injury for the 24-year-old. (Standard), external

Want more transfer news, read the full gossip column