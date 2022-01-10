Tanguy Ndombele may have played his last game for Spurs before he leaves the club - but only on loan, according to The Athletic football correspondent David Ornstein.

Ndombele was booed by the Tottenham supporters as he was substituted in the FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe on Sunday and Ornstein thinks both parties would prefer it if the club's record signing was to get a January exit.

"He would like to move on and the club would like him to move on," Ornstein told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "But it's not that straightforward.

"He has a contract until 2025 and Spurs will not be able to recoup anything like the £54m they paid for him.

"There is no real market for him. There's a good chance he'll move overseas on loan, but not on a permanent basis."

