Your Spurs gossip round-up

Tanguy Ndombele may be Tottenham's £54m record signing, but the midfielder is hopeful of a move away from the club this month, with former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calling the 25-year-old to try to tempt him to join Roma. (Mail), external

Spurs will also consider offers for midfielder Dele Alli and defender Matt Doherty in January, while the club have rejected a £15m bid from Ajax for winger Steven Bergwijn. (Sky Sports), external

But Wolves winger Adama Traore is back on Spurs' radar after they came close to signing the Spain international last summer. The club are weighing up a deal that could see right-back Doherty return to Molineux in part-exchange. (Athletic - subscription required), external

