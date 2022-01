Brentford have conceded seven goals in their past two matches, but Lawro is not expecting Manchester United's attack to join the party in west London.

He is predicting a United win, but only 1-0. Sea Power guitarist Martin Noble, his guest from week 17 when this game was meant to be played, thinks there will be more goals but is expecting it to be just as tight - he is going for a 2-1 United win.